The world is all about reboots, revivals, and remakes of established content these days, for better or worse. Some of the proposed ideas sound great, like a second Freaky Friday or that random Orphan installment from earlier this year. Other ideas are…..less great.

But one remake that actually seems like it could be good is an updated version of the classic 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Though this time, instead of Steve Martin and John Candy, it would be Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, and there would probably be some sort of subplot about Ubers or other updated transportation services. The more you think about it, the more it makes sense, right?

Barrymore ran the idea by her friend and former co-star Adam Sandler while the two were chatting on The Drew Barrymore Show. Sandler told the host that he watches her show “all the time,” to which she reminded him, “You helped me get the pilot. You and Cameron [Diaz].”

Of course, after mentioning Diaz, who just recently began acting again, Barrymore gushed about their remake idea. “Her and I did discuss remaking Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and then I was like, ‘Well you know Adam and I talk about that,'” she said. The actress then said that she would want to play Candy’s character Dell, a shower curtain ring salesman (this was the ’80s, mind you). She added, “Well, I also want to play John Candy.”

Sandler is all for the idea, encouraging his 50 First Dates co-star to go for it. “You could do a good Candy,” Sandler replied, “You know who could do Candy the best? [Chris] Farley. He would walk around the office and say lines from Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” Sandler and Farley worked together on Saturday Night Live.

Barrymore and Sandler have made multiple movies together, and the actress even admitted earlier this month on the Chicks in the Office Podcast that it would make her “so happy” to make another movie with Sandler. Maybe they can try for a 51 First Dates or The Wedding Singer sequel too. Why not!

