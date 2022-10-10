We already know that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are best friends who talk all the time via secret codes. We also know that Curtis loves returning to old franchises years later. Keeping those two facts in mind, it makes sense to conclude that a Freaky Friday sequel would not be out of the question.

Now, Curtis has revealed that she has already asked her friends at Disney if it’s going to happen. Due to all of the remakes and reboots that have been popping up in Disney+, the Freaky Friday sequel is actually very plausible. “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new Haunted Mansion movie,” Curtis recently said on The View, referencing Eddie Murphy’s 2003 movie that is set to get a sequel next year.

The original Disney movie starred Curtis and Lohan as a mother-daughter duo who accidentally switched bodies. A new story set 20 years later could bring back Lohan and potentially some new kids into the equation, and Curtis is prepared to play a cute old grandma. “Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” Curtis continued. It would be a perfect 20th Anniversary sequel. Nostalgia is still big right now, so it works. “Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon…And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.” Curtis seems to be the opposite of a helicopter parent considering she wore cosplay to officiate her daughter’s recent wedding. This isn’t the first time Curtis has mentioned returning to the Freaky Friday universe (not to be confused with the Freaky universe). Now that Lohan is back to acting and Curtis is in, maybe Freaky Friday 2 will happen! And then maybe somebody will finally be able to rescue Chad Michael Murray from Lifetime.

