We already know that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are best friends who talk all the time via secret codes. We also know that Curtis loves returning to old franchises years later. Keeping those two facts in mind, it makes sense to conclude that a Freaky Friday sequel would not be out of the question.
Now, Curtis has revealed that she has already asked her friends at Disney if it’s going to happen. Due to all of the remakes and reboots that have been popping up in Disney+, the Freaky Friday sequel is actually very plausible. “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new Haunted Mansion movie,” Curtis recently said on The View, referencing Eddie Murphy’s 2003 movie that is set to get a sequel next year.