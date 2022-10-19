The Dukes Of Hazzard, like many classic TV shows for one reason or another, has not aged particularly well since it first appeared on television in the 1970s. In this case, mostly over its prominent use of the Confederate battle flag on the roof of the show’s famous Dodge Charger, called the General Lee. Which is, of course, named after Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

In the years since, and with increased scrutiny of casually using a racist hate symbol in popular culture, you’ve probably seen less of the Dukes than you once did on TV Land and the like. Many people involved in the show, which has been off the air for nearly four decades now, have moved on to other projects. Including actor John Schneider, who is adamant that “woke Hollywood” refuses to help him with a movie about the actual American flag.

At one point choking up fighting off tears, former Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider says “woke Hollywood” wouldn’t help him develop his patriotic movie about the flag, so he had to finance it: “My wife and I – we are all in. If this movie doesn’t work, we lose everything.” pic.twitter.com/7IGa3exHCb — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 19, 2022

Appearing on Newsmax, the former Bo Duke lamented that he couldn’t find anyone in traditional Hollywood power centers to help make To Die For, which is not a 1995 thriller starring Nicole Kidman but a 2022 movie about someone so upset about where America is headed these days he apparently wants to die for the flag.

“They wouldn’t spend any money to develop it, they certainly wouldn’t film it, they wouldn’t distribute it,” Schneider said after asked a leading question about “woke Hollywood” ignoring a “pro-American” film like his. “But my wife and I are fiercely and unapologetically independent. So we make our own content, we also distribute our own content.

Which is why, of course, he was on TV begging for people to pay $10 bucks to watch his movie online.

“Right now, we are all in. If this movie doesn’t work, we lose everything,” he said. “But we’ve always been there. I believe if you’re not all in, you’re out.”

With that in mind, here’s the unedited description of the movie on his Vimeo: