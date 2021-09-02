After images of the General Lee from the Dukes of Hazzard being damaged in Hurricane Ida went viral, John Schneider, who famously played Bo Duke on the classic series, stopped by Fox & Friends on Thursday morning to offer a call of unity — before immediately switching gears and trashing Joe Biden for visiting Louisiana.

Schneider, who lives in Louisiana and runs a museum where at least one General Lee car from the Dukes of Hazzard was damaged, gave Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy the rundown on the damage to the iconic vehicle, which you can see below.

However, the actor emphasized that the real story is the community pulling together after Ida made landfall on Sunday. Via Mediaite:

“We need to throw away all this bs about division. We need to remain united. The biggest strength we have in this country is ourselves. We need to do this and stay like this, throw all this other hogwash away, because as you can see, we need each other desperately.”

Unfortunately, Schneider didn’t heed his own advice. Moments later, he attacked Biden for surveying the damage in Louisiana as presidents have traditionally done following a devastating hurricane.

“We don’t need the government coming in,” Schneider ranted. “We had a hurricane, we are about to have a flood, and we are about to have probably the worst natural disaster that can be because apparently Biden is going to come show his face in Louisiana and I wish he wouldn’t, I wish he wouldn’t. We have got more problems on our hands. We don’t need him.”

So much for throwing away division and everyone needing each other desperately. Federal aid can help in that department.

