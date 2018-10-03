Warner Bros. Pictures

Earlier this year, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald director David Yates was criticized for saying that Jude Law’s younger take on Albus Dumbledore wouldn’t be “explicitly” gay. Law has since explained why this would be the case, but as the Fantastic Beasts sequel’s release date fast approaches, it seems the filmmakers are trying to make good on Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s initial revelation about the famous Hogwarts headmaster’s sexuality.

Per to The Advocate, Yates addressed the matter explicitly in an upcoming issue of Empire. While the director reiterated his prior point that Dumbledore’s sexuality wouldn’t be a topic directly addressed by the film, he stressed that Rowling had written scenes for Law’s character that lean in that direction:

“This part of this huge narrative that Jo is creating doesn’t focus on his sexuality, but we’re not airbrushing or hiding it… The story [of the romantic relationship] isn’t there in this particular movie, but it’s clear in what you see… that he is gay.”

“A couple of scenes we shot are very sensual moments of him and the young Grindelwald,” he continued, referencing the titular villain played by Johnny Depp, who briefly appeared in the first Fantastic Beasts film. As for what precisely Yates and Rowling have done to appease fans who were initially angered by the director’s comments back in January, audiences won’t know until The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16th.

(Via Empire)