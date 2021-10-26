Don’t Worry, A ‘Dune’ Sequel Has Been Officially Announced

Denis Villeneuve agreed to make Dune under one condition. “The story is so rich and complex that, in order to be faithful to the book, we’ll need to make at least two movies,” the director told Variety. “That was a deal right at the start.” But even though his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel is titled onscreen as Dune: Part One, nothing was official, at least publicly, until today: Dune: Part Two is happening.

This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

“This is only the beginning…” the tweet from Legendary Pictures reads. “Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey!”

Dune: Part One opened to $40.1 million at the North American box office over the weekend; it’s up to $223 million worldwide, including ending No Time to Die‘s three-week reign at the top in the United Kingdom (Safin wants what sandworms have).

Dune also received an A- Cinemascore, which means despite all the inaccurate mumbling about it being “boring,” theatergoers are having a great time in Arrakis. What’s not to love about Stellan Skarsgård emerging from a refreshing bath full of black goop? That’s why the teens are showing up in droves, not for Timmy and Zendaya.