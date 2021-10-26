timmy-dune.jpg
WARNER BROS.
Movies

The ‘Dune 2’ Jokes Are Flowing (With Added Spice) Now That A Sequel Has Been Greenlit

by: Twitter

Now that Dune: Part Two has been officially greenlit, fans of director Denis Villeneuve‘s take on the classic sci-fi novel have already started to relax with the fear of Warner Bros. passing on a sequel no longer hanging in the air. In fact, Dune fans are downright jubilant as their excitement quickly morphed into making 800 jokes about the title.

Below you’ll find a wide assortment of potential Dune 2 titles that are almost as wild as the Duncan Idaho jokes that filled up social media following the first film’s release. People really couldn’t believe that was the name of Jason Momoa’s character.

Anyway, Dune 2: Secret of the Dune Ooze jokes ahoy!

Exquisite poop jokes aside, it appears the title of the sequel will be the considerably un-puntastic, Dune: Part Two. However, on the bright side, Villeneuve and the cast are officially confirmed to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to hit theaters in October 2023.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Wet’s Kelly Zutrau Is Uncharacteristically Happy With Her Band’s New Album, ‘Letter Blue’
by: Twitter
×