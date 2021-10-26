Now that Dune: Part Two has been officially greenlit, fans of director Denis Villeneuve‘s take on the classic sci-fi novel have already started to relax with the fear of Warner Bros. passing on a sequel no longer hanging in the air. In fact, Dune fans are downright jubilant as their excitement quickly morphed into making 800 jokes about the title.

Below you’ll find a wide assortment of potential Dune 2 titles that are almost as wild as the Duncan Idaho jokes that filled up social media following the first film’s release. People really couldn’t believe that was the name of Jason Momoa’s character.

Anyway, Dune 2: Secret of the Dune Ooze jokes ahoy!

dune 2: dune even more things — Adam Doomer (WHEN NEW YORK IS DROWNING out 11/5) (@AdamEDowner) October 26, 2021

2 DUNE 2 DUNE-IOUS INCOMINGG pic.twitter.com/yofz48dyik — haroon 👻 (@sociaIInetwork) October 26, 2021

Been There, Dune That — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 26, 2021

Call it DUNE 2: DESERT POWER you cowards — The Bye Bye Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) October 26, 2021

dune 2: we're dune it again — Catrina (Zabrak Era) (@ohcatrina) October 26, 2021

Dune

2 Dune 2 Spice

Dune: Sandworm Drift

Dune & Dune

Dune Five

Dune 6

Spice 7

Dune Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

The Fate of the Dune — hot vax no bones sparks 🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) October 26, 2021

dune it and dune it and dune it well pic.twitter.com/YLNmwhCtrR — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) October 26, 2021

[someone tries the door handle of the locked Starbucks restroom I’ve been in for 20 minutes]

ME: hold on, I’m pic.twitter.com/3z3k0448cf — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) October 26, 2021

Exquisite poop jokes aside, it appears the title of the sequel will be the considerably un-puntastic, Dune: Part Two. However, on the bright side, Villeneuve and the cast are officially confirmed to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.”

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to hit theaters in October 2023.