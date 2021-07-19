I think we can all agree: Timothée Chalamet is Paul.

As if to apologize for releasing Space Jam: A New Legacy to an unprepared public, Warner Bros. has unveiled the character posters for Dune. All your favorites are here: Zendaya is Chani (extremely “Zendaya is Meechee” voice)! Oscar Isaac is Duke Leto! Rebecca Ferguson is Lady Jessica! Josh Brolin is Gurney! Jason Momoa is the hilariously named Duncan Idaho! And of course, once again, Timothée Chalamet is Paul.

Imagine walking into someone’s house and “Stellan Skarsgård is The Baron” was the only poster on the living room wall:

I want to be friends with this deeply weird person. Here’s more on Dune:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who conquer their fear will survive.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22, the busiest movie day of the year.