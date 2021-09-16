It seems as if Dune director Denis Villeneuve always has something to say about the film industry, but this time he’s definitely not alone. By now, Marvel movies are well-acquainted with criticism from other high-profile filmmakers, and Villeneuve is merely the latest to make the list.

In a recent interview with Spanish entertainment outlet El Mundo (via IndieWire), the director behind Dune, Arrival, Sicario, and Blade Runner 2049 shared his feelings on the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stating “there are too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others.” Villeneuve then proceeded to temper and clarify his thoughts, telling El Mundo:

“Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a ‘cut and paste’ of others. Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit… But big and expensive movies of great value there are many today. I don’t feel capable of being pessimistic at all.”

While these words might sting a bit for Marvel fans to hear — especially so shortly after hearing Villeneuve gush over Eternals film director Chloe Zhao — the big-budget science-fiction filmmaker has actually made a few remarks on the MCU as of late. In a recent interview with Premiere, Villeneuve told the outlet:

“If we’re talking about Marvel, the thing is, all these films are made from the same mold. Some filmmakers can add a little color to it, but they’re all cast in the same factory. It doesn’t take anything away from the movies, but they are formatted.”

It’s an interesting position to take after stating one of his challenges with Dune was not making a “cut and paste” version of Star Wars, but since when does Villeneuve not say some pretty interesting things? For those ready to see how Dune holds its own against all the sci-fi films of late, the film hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22.