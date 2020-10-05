Along with Free Guy, Soul, and Wonder Woman 1984, Dune was among the few (overly-optimistic) blockbusters still scheduled to be released in theaters in 2020.

That changed on Monday: Variety reports that Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac, has been pushed back to October 1, 2021. Dune had been scheduled to come out on December 18, 2020, making for an unlikely Christmas movie, but Warner Bros. wouldn’t want to compete with its own WW84 (Dec. 25). There is another scheduling issue, however.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, also comes out on October 1 of next year, so unless Warner Bros wants to see who the internet’s one true boyfriend is — Timmy or R-Pattz? — expect the Matt Reeves film to be delayed until later in 2021:

Also accelerating the news: James Bond sequel No Time to Die, which was originally set to launch at the end of November, was pushed back to 2021. That decision prompted Regal, the second-biggest U.S. theater chain, to close down its venues after reopening in August. If major movies continue to vacate their release dates, other circuits may be forced to shut down again.

Not a great time for movie-goers. But it could be worse.

(Via Variety)