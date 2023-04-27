One of the only credible complaints about Dune, a movie that otherwise rules, is that it didn’t have enough Zendaya. Well, like Homer being fed donuts, Dune: Part Two will have all the Zendaya in the world!

The Dune not-a-sequel (“It’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference,” director Denis Villeneuve emphasized to Vanity Fair) was filmed during golden hour in Jordan, which did not leave much time for shooting. Especially during scenes where Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, as Paul Atreides and Chani, need to have believable — and instant — chemistry.

“​​There’s kind of, like, a ticking timer,” the Euphoria actress told Vanity Fair. “You kind of feel like, OK, we got here, but we have maybe an hour to get this. So we revisited a bit every day, and over a few days, that gives us a few hours.” She added, “Every time we revisited it, we kind of got to sleep on it and think about it, and come up with a new set of ideas.”

Villeneuve called Zendaya a “fierce warrior” and that Chani has a “opinion about her world, about the politics of this world, about the religions and all the impact of colonization on their culture, but there’s something about that young man that cracks her heart.” As for that young man, Chalamet “did a beautiful job to bring that sincerity onscreen,” Villeneuve said.

The Wonka star also did a beautiful job riding that worm:

Timothee Chalamet says he will ride a sand worm in 'DUNE 2' #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/vW2FfNlDDL — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) April 25, 2023

Dune: Part Two opens on November 3rd.

(Via Vanity Fair)