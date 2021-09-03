WARNER BROS.
Movies

The ‘Dune’ Reviews Are In, And It’s Being Called Everything From An ‘Epic’ Masterpiece To A ‘Boring’ Disappointment 

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Dune is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year — and apparently one of the biggest disappointments. Or it’s a modern-day masterpiece. Either way, you will have a strong response.

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert canonical novel, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and some space-worms (good cast imo), premiered on Friday at the Venice International Film Festival, where it was greeted with… well, this is the first review that I saw online.

“Here is a film consumed by dreams from even before the moment it starts (you’ll see what I mean), but also one so arch and full of empty spectacle that it keeps your imagination on a tight leash,” Indiewire‘s David Ehrlich writes in his C- review. Richard Lawson, from Vanity Fair, was equally let down (“Villeneuve’s film is somehow plodding and hurried at once, flurries of exposition and table-setting ringing around set-piece monoliths”), while Entertainment Weekly‘s Leah Greenblatt praised Dune‘s “awesomeness,” but also criticized the film’s meaning being “endlessly beguiling and just out of reach: a dazzling high-toned space opera written on sand

Here’s the Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney:

Perhaps the biggest issue with Dune, however, is that this is only the first part, with the second film in preproduction. That means an awful lot of what we’re watching feels like laborious setup for a hopefully more gripping film to come — the boring homework before the juicy stuff starts happening.

Others had far more positive reactions:

Dune hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

