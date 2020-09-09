Maybe it’s because I haven’t been to a movie theater since March (shoutout to The Hunt, ugh), but the release of the Dune trailer is a capital-e Event. It’s because of the cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa (I need to know how he got the “With” credit). It’s because of the director, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. It’s because of the source material, Frank Herbert’s novel of the same, and David Lynch’s “half-satisfied” adaptation. And it’s because of the sandworms, which make a last-second appearance in the trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who conquer their fear will survive.

Dune opens on December 18. Merry Christmas?