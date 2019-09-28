Dwayne Johnson Seems To Have Ended His Feud With Vin Diesel Over Instagram

Everyone knows there’s been a good, long, well-publicized feud between Fast and Furious co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel — a tiff that may or may not explain why the former’s Luke Hobbs won’t be in the series’ ninth installment but did join Jason Staham’s Deckard Shaw for this summer’s spin-off, called simply Hobbs & Shaw. But on Saturday we learned their storied beef may have finally come to an end.

As noticed by Entertainment Weekly, Johnson took to Instagram for one of his popular selfie videos, taking a pause at the gym to thank everyone for making Hobbs & Shaw a hit. That included the cast and the crew and the fans — and also Diesel, whom he singled out for some love.

“Lastly, but not least, I want to thank brother Diesel for your support of Hobbs & Shaw,” Johnson said. “My goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could,” he said, then added, “And of course, all roads lead to one thing. I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.”

Johnson was of course referring to Dominic Toretto, Diesel’s ripped speed junkie and thief-with-a-heart-of-gold who’s now kind of a good guy, sort of, who’s been there from its considerably more modest start, though he did skip out on episodes two and three. Meanwhile, Johnson came on with Fast Five in 2011.

The Johnson and Diesel tussle dates back to 2016, when they were filming the series’ previous installment, The Fate of the Furious. It was leaked that Johnson had allegedly called some of his castmates “candy a*ses”; later it became clear he really just meant Diesel. Johnson even suspiciously left the actor off his epic list of thank-yous at shoot’s end. In interviews and social media posts, the two never quite wished each other ill, but it was clear there was something major between them.

Does this mean they’ve formally made up? Is this Johnson simply offering Diesel an olive branch? Who knows! But perhaps this means Johnson will at least make a cameo in Fast & Furious 9. Or maybe they should hug it out by making their own joint spin-off, Toretto & Hobbs. Or should that be Hobbs & Toretto?

