Nearly every review of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery compared Miles Bron, an eccentric billionaire played by Edward Norton, to a real-life rich “asshole”: “Miles Bron, the fabulously fatuous, self-described ‘disruptor’ whose not-so-subtle resemblance to Elon Musk gives the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion a hissable and timely villain” (The Ringer). “He owes more than a bit to Elon Musk” (Vulture). “… billionaire tech entrepreneur Miles Bron (Edward Norton, doing his best Elon Musk).” (Bloomberg)

But is the character specifically inspired by the Twitter CEO?

“When I was writing, I found that any time I started thinking too specifically about any one person, it got very uninteresting, very quickly,” writer and director Rian Johnson told Yahoo! Entertainment. “Just taking the piss out of a specific person. Not that interesting.” So, Miles isn’t based on one person — he’s based on three, according to Norton.

When asked at the London Film Festival if he “riffed” on anything in culture, Norton offered a knowing “yes” – delivering the answer like a punchline to a joke. The actor goes on to call himself a “blender.” The “smoothie of Miles” comprises three ingredients: “Shmaelon Husk, and Shmelizabeth Schmomes, and ScmadamSchneumann.” For those not fluent in Schmedward Schmorton speak, that’s Elon Musk, Elizabeth Holmes, and Adam Neumann.

Is there an SNL in the Knives Out universe? If so, was Miles asked to host? And did he dress up like Wario? These are questions that need to be answered by Rian Johnson… on Twitter (he can’t escape Miles/Elon, no matter how hard he tries).

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in theaters (where it made bank) for a few more days before coming to Netflix on December 23).

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment and the Independent)