Elon Musk Tries To Buy Easter In The ‘SNL’ Cold Open

It’s a big weekend: Easter is upon us, Passover has just begun, Ramadan is halfway through, and Coachella is on its first weekend. With all that and more, SNL kicked off its latest episode. Bowen Yang started the show as the Easter Bunny, welcoming everyone to “warm Halloween” and introducing himself as the “freakiest” holiday character: a “man-sized bunny with no back story.”

Yang then introduced a cavalcade of guests to ring in the Christian holiday. There was Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci. (“I’m still here. Turns out I’m like glitter: No matter how hard you try to get rid of me, I’m still in your hair and sometimes in your face.”) There was Cecily Strong’s Marjorie Taylor Greene. (“I’m worried about Easter. Between the pastels and the jelly beans, this holiday has gotten a little too LGQRST for me.”) Chris Redd brought back his Eric Adams and Kyle Mooney appeared as not Jesus but Jared Leto.

Mikey Day appeared as Elon Musk, joking about buying Easter (“I am offering 43 billion Peeps”), which would be better than him buying Twitter. Finally there was James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump, who barged in, despite not being invited, and rambled so weirdly about knowing Reese’s (the snack) and going to “Count Chocula’s 500th birthday” that Yang’s Easter Bunny just peaced out.

You can watch the sketch in the video above.