The cast of Knives Out 2 is shaping up to be just as impressive as that of its predecessor. Three-time Oscar nominee Edward Norton is the latest marquee name to sign on to star in the film—the first of two sequels—which will premiere on Netflix, presumably some time in 2022.

Norton’s casting bodes well for the film, which will again be written and directed by Rian Johnson. After rising to fame in the late 1990s with movies like Primal Fear (1996) and American History X (1998)—both of which earned him Oscar nominations—Norton has become increasingly picky when it comes to his choice of projects. Of the ten credited roles he has taken on over the past decade, three have been voice acting gigs and four have been for Wes Anderson, including his upcoming The French Dispatch alongside Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, and Adrien Brody (who was just cast in the much-anticipated upcoming season of Succession). The former Hulk actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed Motherless Brooklyn, based on Jonathan Lethem’s award-winning novel of the same name, which Norton wrote, produced, directed, and starred in.

As for his role in Knives Out 2: No one’s really talking. We know that Johnson will again be at the helm and that Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc, a Southern(ish) accented detective who’s a bit like Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot—except with suspenders instead of a mustache.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista would also be joining the cast. But much like Norton, there are really no details beyond “he will be in this movie.”

According to Deadline:

Plot details for the sequel are unknown at this time, other than Craig’s Blanc returning to solve another mystery revolving around a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who Norton will be playing in the pic. Production is set to start this summer in Greece.

Also unknown at this time: Whether Knives Out 2 will cause a run on off-white, cable-knit fisherman’s sweaters.

(Via Deadline)