MTV/Paramount

If anything, the 20 years since the release of Election have only further cemented its place as one of the all-time great movie comedies. The root of comedy is surprise, and in a genre that’s so reliant on newness and topicality, such that most older works almost immediately seem hackneyed and stale, any work that retains its humor beyond a few years is impressive bordering on the miraculous.

Election, released in April 1999, is notably still funny. Really funny.

How does a comedy become timeless? Part of Election’s greatness is that it’s so irreducible. Almost every laugh is the sum total of composition, editing, performance, writing, music. Where so many other celebrated comedies over the years have marked the emergence of some great performer, or the comedic awakening of a particular generation, Election just feels beautifully designed.

You laugh at its irreverence as much as you marvel at the beauty of its construction. I laugh as much at the framing, editing, and music choices — the iconic freeze frame of Reese Witherspoon’s nostril, the floating heads exhorting “fill me up, Mr. M” — as I do Chris Klein’s aw shucks delivery of voiceover lines like, “My leg wasn’t bugging me too much and the weather was so nice, and every day after school Lisa and I would go to her house to fuck and have a hot tub.”

With 20-year-old comedies, you often get a sense of “they don’t make ’em like that anymore” or “they’d never get away with this today.” Consider that another 1999 hit comedy released a few months after Election, American Pie, had an entire scene that revolved around filming the foreign girl changing and broadcasting it to the entire neighborhood (featuring a Blink 182 cameo). And when video accidentally went viral, the filmer was shamed not for being a sex offender, but for ejaculating too early.

Election, by contrast, has a keen sense of morality and is only funnier for it. Probably because above all it eschews self-righteousness. Election makes a fetish of eschewing self-righteousness. You don’t get the sense that it couldn’t exist today or that the jokes couldn’t be done, only that jokes today mostly lack Election‘s nuance — just as they did back then and probably do in most eras. Movies as thoughtful as Election are a rare commodity. All of its characters are so flawed and so relatable, and they come together in ways that feel novel yet deeply true. It may contain the world’s only “hilarious admission of statutory rape” scene.

Stylistically, Election is a mix of retro and classic techniques — the freeze frames, the character theme music, the insets, the voiceovers — combined in ways that feel fresh. It’s about as close as it gets to a “symphony” in comedy movie terms. Election is a comedy that is undeniably Art, where we invoke art to explain the presence of laughs rather than a lack of them.