Will Ferrell and (most of) the cast of Elf are reuniting for live virtual table read to help Georgia Democrats in the upcoming senate runoff election. Considering the 2003 film has become a holiday staple, if not an outright Christmas classic, the timing of the reunion couldn’t be more perfect. Zooey Deschanel announced the news on Twitter Tuesday night.

“If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes,” Deschanel tweeted. “Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems.”

You can see Deschanel’s tweet below along with a secure link to tickets:

The live table read will take place on Sunday, December 13 at 4 PM EST, and almost the entire cast of Elf will be there along with some special guests. Via ElfReunion.com:

Featuring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Jon Favreau*, Ed Helms, Busy Phillips, and Matt Walsh. Hosted by Ashley Nicole Black. *Pod Save America’s Favreau

Notably absent is Elf director Jon Favreau and actor James Caan. While the two could easily be busy with other projects, Caan revealed back in September that an Elf sequel never happened because Ferrell and Favreau didn’t get along. According to Caan, Ferrell was on board with returning as Buddy the Elf, but he wanted a different director, which wasn’t possible due to Favreau’s contract. “It was one of those things,” Caan said while lamenting the loss of what he hoped would be a franchise.

(Via Zooey Deschanel on Twitter)