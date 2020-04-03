It isn’t the ideal situation, but director Eliza Hittman (who lives in New York City and is acutely aware of how bad things are right now) seems to, sort of at least, be coming around to the idea of her critically lauded Sundance favorite, Never Rarely Sometimes Always being released on VOD this weekend. (You can literally watch this movie at home, right now, as you are reading this.) Reading between the lines, yeah, it has to be disappointing: a filmmaker works so hard on a project, then it somehow breaks through at a major film festival, destined to be something we talk about the entire year. Then, on top of that, the subject matter of the film itself was something that would have been, and still will be, so important to so many people, and young women in particular. Now, it’s all thrown into flux.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always follows Autumn (Sidney Flanigan, who is fantastic) as she travels from her home in Pennsylvania to New York City to get an abortion. Her procedure is a two-day process, so, with no money, she has to navigate the streets of New York overnight. It’s a harrowing, almost precisely surgical look at what a young woman has to do to get this procedure in America right now, in a movie that not only avoids melodrama, but is decidedly adverse to such a thing. (Which, as Hittman explains, was very much by design.) And now, as politicians take even more rights away under the guise of COVID-19 protections, this is a movie more necessary than ever. (Again, it’s on VOD right now and is one of the best movies of the year. You have nothing else to do. You should watch this.)

Where are you at in the world right now?

I’m in New York. I’m in the epicenter.

Yeah, I am here too, staying inside. And all this has led to your movie being put out on VOD early. You did an interview last week where you didn’t seem totally into that idea. Has that changed?

On this decision? I think my preference would have been to have a theatrical release, for people to see in a movie and theaters to sort of build an audience nationally through theatrical. Of course, we just have no way of knowing when that would have been possible again.

That’s true.

So I think that in lieu of being able to plan, being able to have that theatrical release and with all of the energy and momentum around the movie, hopefully people will be able to find the VOD and still see it.