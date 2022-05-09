Elizabeth Olsen is firing back at the spate of directors who have criticized Marvel movies over the years. The actor, who currently stars in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has been playing Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch) since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and she’s not a fan of seeing the crew disrespected by remarks from Martin Scorese and Francis Ford Coppola that treat Marvel films like a “lesser type of art.”

Obviously, Olsen understands that the MCU are designed to be more broad and aimed at general audiences as opposed to more arthouse fare, but that doesn’t mean they’re not incredibly creative projects made by talented people behind the scenes. Via The Independent:

“I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” she says. “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects.”

Again, Olsen concedes that the Marvel films are a different flavor of cinéma, but she’s not going to sit back and let people disparage the hardworking crew.

“From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening,” Olsen said. “But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”

