You think the Ted Lasso discourse is bad? The “Marvel Scorsese” discourse is worse.

“I don’t see them,” Martin Scorsese said in a 2019 interview about Marvel movies. “I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” People (Marvel stans) got mad at him; he wrote an op-ed for the New York Times about why he said what he said (“For anyone who dreams of making movies or who is just starting out, the situation at this moment is brutal and inhospitable to art”), and people (more Marvel stans) got mad at him again.

Outside of Marty himself, there’s only one person who’s allowed to weigh in on this “debate”: his daughter, Francesca. The We Are Who We Are actress, seen here trolling her dad with Marvel-themed wrapping present, again commented on the exhausting Marvel vs. Marty discourse on TikTok. This time, with Rihanna’s demo of a Selena Gomez song.

The lyrics: Take away your things and go / You can’t take back what you said, I know / I’ve heard it all before, at least a million times.” In case anyone was wondering which side she’s on, Francesca Scorsese later added on Instagram, “Lol y’all idk how many times I’ve said I agree with my dad about #Marvel.”

For what it’s worth, Scorsese doesn’t dislike every Marvel movie.