Where Does The MCU Go After ‘WandaVision’? We Have Some Theories

WandaVision gave us a series finale worthy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe last week, but we still have an entire multiverse-worth of questions that need answering. Luckily, the show dropped a few clues as to the direction of the Scarlet Witch’s future story arc, and the roles some of the supporting characters might play in future MCU movies.

So, put on a kettle of tea and project your astral form because we’ve got a lot of thoughts about where Marvel should go after the events in Westview and nothing but time — an entire year in fact — to theorize on how Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man might fit in.

Bow Down To The Most Powerful Avenger

If Kathryn Hahn is telling us Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch is now the most powerful Avenger, stronger even than the Sorcerer Supreme, then that’s the MCU gospel and it’s above reproach. But even if Agatha Harkness didn’t spend the show’s finale harping on about Wanda’s limitless chaos magic and cackling over her chance to score some of that sweet red juice, what Scarlet Witch was able to do — reverting Westview back to its former glory, spelling runes to keep her enemy in check, crafting a sick-looking costume for herself, and retreating to the woods to do some Darkhold studying — proves there’s a new magic-user on top. (Sorry, Stephen Strange.)

The problem is, now that Wanda’s discovered what she really is, it’s likely other beings have to. Of course, chief among them should be Doctor Strange, whose whole job is to monitor threats from magical entities. There’s no way he didn’t feel that disturbance Wanda caused in Westview, and with Scarlet Witch in possession of one of the forbidden ancient tomes, it’s likely he’ll be seeking her out (or vice-versa) when the Multiverse Of Madness kicks off. We know Elizabeth Olsen is slated to appear in that movie, and we’re betting that her character’s recent embrace of her seemingly unchecked power might have stirred more interest from some seedy characters, ones that probably don’t come with their own cutesy theme song and aren’t as deliciously wicked as Agatha.

Yes, we’re talking about Mephisto, the Satanic villain who caused all kinds of hell in Marvel’s comic book series. We had good reason to believe he might pop up during WandaVision, but the show smartly stuck to giving us one baddie (Kathryn Hahn doesn’t need an evil sidekick anyways) this time around. That might be because Marvel already has plans to introduce Mephisto in the Doctor Strange sequel. After all, they’re going to need someone who can go toe-to-toe with both the Sorcerer Supreme and Scarlet Witch which means their roster of genocidal maniacs is severely limited. If Mephisto has been hanging around with nothing to do and no worlds to destroy, the battle between Agatha and Wanda might’ve landed on his magical radar which makes Agatha’s prediction that Wanda will need her help soon feel even more ominous.

Not The Baby (Arms)!

In the second post-credit scene of the WandaVision finale, while Wanda brews herself a cup of tea and gives us major cottagecore vibes, the astral form of Scarlet Witch is downloading all of the information the Darkhold has to offer. (Side Note: We know a bunch of college kids who would kill for this ability come finals week.) Before the screen cuts to black, the voices of Tommy and Billy (Wanda’s twins who she had to say goodbye to so that her spell over Westview could be lifted) can be heard begging their mother for help.