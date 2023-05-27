Like a lot of actors who work with Marvel, Elizabeth Olsen was an acclaimed actress who mostly did serious indie fare before she signed up to play Wanda Maxmioff, aka Scarlet Witch. She’s back to character work again, with the new Max show Love & Death, and it’s unclear when — or if — she’ll ever return to the MCU. But she’s worked with them long enough that she has a piece of advice for actors: If Marvel offers you a job, don’t sign on to multiple films. Only say you’re doing one, for now.

“That way you have more control,” Olsen explained on the podcast Happy Sad Confused (as caught by The Hollywood Reporter). “Let’s say you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this was the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much. I want to do it again.’ You now have more creative controls for the next one.”

Olsen’s maiden voyage with the MCU was in a post-credits scene in Captain America: Winter Solider, which set up her character’s big role in Avengers: Age of Ultron. She went on to play the character four more times, including on the TV series WandaVision. The last time we saw her as Scarlet Witch, she was the semi-sympathetic villain of Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness.

Should Olsen return to Marvel, it may be her last foray into franchise acting. She said she has no desire to sign up for some other extended universe deal. Instead, by doing the drama series Love & Death, she’s “trying to like, make a left-hand turn a bit … steer back a little bit.”

