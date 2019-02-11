Ellen Page Is Criticizing Chris Pratt For Attending An ‘Infamously Anti-LGBTQ’ Church

02.11.19 8 Comments

While promoting The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Chris Pratt recently dropped by The Late Show, where he discussed his Bible-inspired Daniel Fast, a “21-day diet during which he ate only fruits, vegetables, grains, and unleavened bread.” The Parks and Recreation star also quoted his pastor to Stephen Colbert, saying, “If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that’s within you, it will kill you.” Well, the spotlight’s on him now, after Ellen Page tweeted that Pratt attends a church that’s “infamously anti lgbtq.”

Pratt (along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber, among other celebrities) goes to Hillsong Church, which claims to welcome “ALL people,” but “we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid.” Via The Independent:

Hillsong has faced controversy since Carl Lentz, who leads its New York branch, said in 2015 that he believes homosexuality is a sin and that a gay member of the church could never hold a leadership position. That same way, Brian Houston, the church’s global senior pastor, released a statement which criticized two male choir members of the church who had gotten married.

