While promoting The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Chris Pratt recently dropped by The Late Show, where he discussed his Bible-inspired Daniel Fast, a “21-day diet during which he ate only fruits, vegetables, grains, and unleavened bread.” The Parks and Recreation star also quoted his pastor to Stephen Colbert, saying, “If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that’s within you, it will kill you.” Well, the spotlight’s on him now, after Ellen Page tweeted that Pratt attends a church that’s “infamously anti lgbtq.”

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Pratt (along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber, among other celebrities) goes to Hillsong Church, which claims to welcome “ALL people,” but “we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid.” Via The Independent: