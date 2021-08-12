While streaming services have done a great job churning out holiday movie after holiday movie and keeping the warm, fuzzy feelings coming throughout the year’s coldest months, nothing really beats a classic, right? Fortunately, one streaming service is reviving one of the biggest holiday classics imaginable: Home Alone.

Following Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the studios gained the rights to the Home Alone series and quickly got to work. Now, we’re merely months away from the series reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, over on Disney+, and better yet, we finally have a first look at the comedy-star-filled cast. According to The Wrap, Ellie Kemper and Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live fame are set to star as the antagonists in the upcoming film, and we can’t imagine a more devious — and hilarious — duo.

Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. pic.twitter.com/kXhI7qzAk5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 12, 2021

In addition to Kemper and Thompson, Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Devin Ratray (Home Alone), Ally Maki (Wrecked), and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, Archer) are also attached to the film. While this cast is already exciting enough in and of itself, long-time Home Alone fans will be thrilled to know that much of the former cast is rumored to be making appearances in the film as well. However, while outlets have reported on the supposed role reprisals, Disney has yet to formally announce anything.

Home Sweet Home Alone follows the clever and mischievous Max Mercer (Archie Yates) after he’s left, well, home alone. While his entire family is off on vacation in Japan, Max is left to defend the family home from a married couple (Kemper and Thompson) intent on retrieving a priceless heirloom the Mercer family possesses. Of course, chaos and zaniness ensue and Max is forced to think outside of the box in order to keep the invaders out of his home. While this good ol’ fashioned Home Alone romp already sounds like a good time, what I’m most excited for is seeing just how Disney manages to make all this magic happen in a world filled with way more technology than the one we saw in the Macaulay Culkin films.

Dan Mazer, the director behind Dirty Grandpa and I Give It a year, will be directing, while Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day and writer Streeter Seidell have teamed up to write a script based on Hughes’ original screenplay. Home Sweet Home Alone is scheduled to hit Disney+ on November 12.