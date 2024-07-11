Emily In Paris, the show in which people wear gorgeous clothing and treat each other horribly with zero consequence , put Lucas Bravo on the map with U.S. audiences who adore Hot Chef Gabriel . That series will return on August 15, and after the widespread binging reaches a conclusion, Bravo devotees can look forward to seeing him in a movie directed by Inglourious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent, so let’s not waste time getting to the delicious stuff.

Plot

Bravo will once again be taking up a romantic role, but this Prime Video/Amazon movie will be very unlike his breezy Netflix show. Freedom carries an ambiguous title but is inspired by the real-life story of Bruno Salak, the so-called “gentleman bandit” (and we’re not talking about Lupin, also on Netflix) who very politely held people at gunpoint while committing crimes.

This guy actually pulled off his heist so gracefully that never fired his weapons while carrying out heist. He did, however, sit at the top of Parisian Most Wanted lists, and this film will include law enforcement’s pursuit of this suave dude in script from Laurent and Chris Deslandes. The movie looks like a cat-and-mouse game unlike others onscreen, and it remains to be seen how closely the story will adhere to reality, but a synopsis does exist:

Inspired by the daring exploits of a legendary outlaw in France in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Freedom follows the electrifying story of Bruno Sulak, a suave and daring criminal who stole hearts alongside riches. Known for his charm and finesse, Sulak masterminded daring heists without firing a single shot. But as his infamy grew, so did the relentless pursuit of George Moréas, a tenacious police commissioner with a knack for outsmarting criminals. As Moréas closes in, Sulak’s escapes from prison become legendary, fuelled by a lust for freedom, and a burning desire for his lover Annie. Amidst the chaos of their criminal spree, Sulak and Annie become the ultimate symbols of defiance.

Variety quotes Amazon Studios French Originals chief Thomas Dubois, who calls Bravo’s performance (which is his first leading role) “topnotch.” Surely, American fans will tune in to see Chef Gabriel on a crime spree.

Cast

In addition to Bravo, the film co-stars Léa Luce Busato, Steve Tientcheu, David Murgia, Léo Chalié, Yvan Attal, Rasha Vukvic, and Slimane Dazi.