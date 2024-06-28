It also didn’t hurt that the series co-stars Lucas Bravo as Hot Chef Gabriel, who is far less of an anger bear than The Bear‘s Carmy , and even when Emily In Paris tackles subjects that would otherwise be stressful in real life (like Gabriel and Emily’s undeniable attraction being revealed right after Gabriel got Camille pregnant), it does so breezily. This is textbook guilty-pleasure TV and now headed into its fourth season, so let’s mull over what might happen.

Emily In Paris debuted in late 2020 as the sugar cookie that the world didn’t know that it needed. The show, which hails from veteran TV creator Darren Star, took off with some fuss from those who like their TV shows to be serious, but Lily Collins’ fashionista had far less trouble charming Netflix viewers than impressing her own French colleagues. To be fair, she did start to learn the language in the second and third seasons, so progress is not impossible.

Plot

The drama has already begun. As the top photo way up there ^^^ shows, Emily and Gabriel are looking awfully close and perhaps bonding over that dirty skillet again. However, we can also see here that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) is back for more romantic humiliation. (Run, Alfie!) We can only guess how messy the two couples shall be throughout this season, and god only knows why Camille is doing this to herself, too. Fortunately, other pressing matters will also arise.

This includes Emily actually leaving Paris for several picturesque destinations that will look stunning on her Instagram page. Darren Star revealed that his protagonist has “a busy travel schedule,” which will take her “[f]rom the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes.”

Additionally, Emily will help Gabriel in his efforts to scoop up a Michelin star, and she will have to make (at least some) time for professional matters, too while somebody is going to Eurovision, according to Tudum:

Meanwhile at work, Sylvie (Leroy-Beaulieu) is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage as the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shake-ups. And Mindy (Park) and the band are forced to get thrifty when they run out funds preparing for Eurovision.

And of course, this season wouldn’t be complete without questionable fashion choices that only Emily can get away with:

Also not incidentally, Collins shot an ad campaign for Maison Perrier, and this sure looks like a tribute to Carrie Bradshaw’s pink tutu.

Cast

Ashley Park experienced dire health issues but recovered and rallied to return as Mindy. Additionally, we will see Lucas Bravo (Chef Gabriel), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Bruno Gouery (Luc), Samuel Arnold (Julian), and William Abadie (Antoine).