Lupin (the fancy French heist show starring Omar Sy) turned out to be a smash hit for Netflix in January. The overwhelming reaction even led the streamer to hustle fast to release Part 2, so that everyone could see how the beloved gentleman burglar would take revenge (against Hubert Pelligrini) for the abduction of his son, and by the way, we could probably use a lot more heisting as well? It looks like we’re gonna get both out of this next season, and thank goodness. Give it to us.

Of course, after that train-station switcheroo in last season’s finale, we can expect police to redouble their efforts. So, Assane reenters as the most wanted man in France, and of course, he’ll tempt fate while executing a new plan that puts himself at risk. From what we see in this trailer, black tie events, high-speed car chases (while dodging a train), speeding motorboats, thrown punches, and a trip to the catacombs are in the cards. Everyone will eventually learn that they should never underestimate our protagonist because my god, he never runs out of energy or ingenuity. “Nothing but magic,” as we hear Omar Sy say at the end. These first-look images are pretty magical as well.

Lupin: Part 2 will stream on June 11.