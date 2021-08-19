Whereas the first Eternals teaser was heavy on vibes and light on the plot, the latest (and final) trailer for Chloé Zhao’s superhero film has both. “Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe. But the people of this planet brought everyone back with the snap of a finger,” Salma Hayek’s Ajak explains to Richard Madden’s Ikaris. “The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin.” How long do they have to save the planet? “Seven days.”

That sets up the plot of the movie, as does Gemma Chan’s Sersi telling Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman that the Eternals came to Earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from the no-good Deviants. As for why they didn’t help the Avengers in the fight against Thanos, let alone centuries of war, she explains, “We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved.” Cut to Eson the Searcher. From there, we’re treated to a “putting the team together” montage, snippets of action-heavy set pieces, Robb Stark shooting lasers from his eyes, and an Ikea joke.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Eternals, which stars Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena, opens on November 5.