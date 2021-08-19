Movies

Marvel Fans Are Responding To The ‘Eternals’ Trailer With Speculation And Jokes, Of Course

Marvel’s Eternals has a new trailer ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, 2021 and while it mostly covers a whole lot of what we’ve already seen, it also contains a scene that’s caused quite stir on Twitter. Shortly past the one minute marker, the trailer cuts to Gemma Chan’s character, Sersi, looking up at a giant being clad in garnet armor and seemingly floating in space.

Marvel

In typical Marvel fashion, the trailer made no further mention of who this figure could be, leaving fans alone (or, you know, with thousands of other Twitter users) to speculate and theorize on the mystery behemoth’s identity. Several fans, understandably, jumped to Galactus, the theorized next big bad for the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Thanos’ defeat. However, long time Eternals fans were quick to point out the figure is likely Eson the Searcher, a member of the ancient race known as the Celestials who once possessed the — wait for it — power stone. Yes, those stones are still in play somehow. While some broke the news nicely and others were a bit more direct, just about all the tweets were pretty damn funny.

In addition to some pretty funny discussions revolving around Eson, several Twitter users also has some pretty funny things to say about the seemingly unstoppable Eternals not intervening during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and End Game , and people wonder what the MCU will look like with them in it going forward. Some joked about how the Eternals could have ended Thanos in a single punch, while others tugged on the heart strings just a touch by imaging RDJ’s Iron Man looking down from heaven more than a little pissed about how things transpire.

And last but not least, of course plenty of thirst tweets have begun to circulate Twitter as well. With an all-star ensemble cast consisting of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, we can’t say we blame them.

If the memes are already this good ahead of the release of Eternals, we can’t wait to see them after the film hits theaters on November 5.

