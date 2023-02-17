From the very early days of the pandemic, Evangeline Lilly courted controversy by sharing an Instagram post where she refused to self-isolate herself or her children. She ultimately walked back those remarks and apologized for being “arrogant” and “dismissive,” but she still voiced a concern about a loss of freedom. That concern manifested itself again in January 2022 when Lilly attended an anti-vaccination rally in Washington, D.C. She would later voice support for the anti-vax trucker convoy in Canada.

While social media speculated on Lilly’s future with Marvel, she remained a part of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film. Much like Letitia Wright, it appears Lilly’s anti-vaccine views were not a problem for Marvel, and in a new interview, she now claims that she spoke to the studio and Quantumania director Peyton Reed. According to the Wasp actress, both were “respectful” and “supportive.”

Here’s what Lilly told Happy Sad Confused via The Direct:

“They’re very respectful. In fact, I’ve had direct conversations with them that I have instigated and they’ve always said, ‘That’s not our business. That’s not for us to tell you how to live your life or what opinions to have.’ And I actually even got a really supportive phone call from Peyton Reed at one point and just saying like, ’Just so you know, there’s some rumors spreading about Marvel ditching you or canceling you. And that didn’t come from Marvel and that didn’t come from us, so just ignore that.”

When Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz noted that it’s “huge” to know that Marvel has her back, Lilly agreed.

“It’s really nice. And I think it’s really healthy,” she said. “I think there there needs to be a divide between your professional life and your personal life.”

