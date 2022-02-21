The Black Panther wing of the MCU has Letitia Wright, who denied reports that she was spreading anti-vaccine views on set. Meanwhile, the Ant-Man section has its own COVID skeptic. Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp, recently bragged that she attended an anti-vax mandate rally in D.C. Now the actress is begging Canadian prime minster Justin Trudeau to sit down with the protesting truckers who’ve been blocking the nation’s cities.

In a video recorded for Bridge City News, a Canadian news show that airs on a Christian network, Lilly read a scripted plea to Trudeau. “I want to speak to you today about your current approach to and current treatment of our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates,” she said. “They have asked to meet with you, prime minister, medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens.”

She then asked, “Why won’t you sit with them?”, asking him to “listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in.” She added, “What we need right now from our leadership is unification, and that requires being willing to see, recognize and hear from the people sitting out in the cold at your door.”

Last week, after a month of protests across the nation — with calls to do the same thing in America and elsewhere — Trudeau declared a national emergency to clear the truckers from cities. “We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” he told the nation.

Lilly has always been skeptical of the pandemic’s severity. In mid-March of 2020, mere days after much of America went into quarantine, Lilly wrote it off as a “respiratory flu” and revealed that she was going to ignore public health warnings and refrain from social distancing. When she revealed that she’d attended said anti-vax rally, some of her MCU colleagues seemed to call her out, if not by name. Simu Liu tweeted about losing his grandparents to COVID, while David Dastmalchian, Lilly’s Ant-Man series colleague, wrote, “It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things.”

