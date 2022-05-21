For years, A24 has carved out a niche at the multiplexes, making and releasing eccentric high-end “indies” that often break through into the mainstream. But their latest may wind up being their biggest yet. As Deadline noted, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the other new movie about the multiverse, is about to hit a major milestone.

On Friday, at the North American box office, the action-comedy-sci-fi-comedy — in which Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who learns she can access infinite versions of herself — added another near million to its rapidly towering pile of cash. That put its North American tally at $50.01 million. As it happens, A24’s biggest North American hit, 2019’s Uncut Gems, grossed $50.02 million. So it’s safe to say that, as of this writing, Everything Everywhere is the company’s biggest hit, at least on this continent.

Mind you, it will have to gross a lot more to top A24’s biggest worldwide hit, Hereditary, which Hoovered up some $80 million across the globe back in 2018. Director Ari Aster’s follow-up, Midsommar, did just over half that the following year, making $27 million in North America and $47.8 million worldwide.

But back to Everything Everywhere All at Once, the film was a moneymaker right out of the gate, and it’s given the very busy Yeoh her biggest-ever solo hit in the States. And to think her sometime co-star/sometime rival Jackie Chan turned it down — but as Yeoh herself noted, that’s his loss.

