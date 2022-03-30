everything everywhere
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is Shaping Up To Be A24’s Biggest Hit Since ‘Uncut Gems’

So much (too much!) has been made about the divide between critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, especially when one is much higher than the other. Godspeed to anyone who clicks on the “All Audience” tab on The Last Jedi. So it’s nice to find a movie that everyone agrees rules:

Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24’s multiverse brain-bender starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis and written and directed by the Daniels, is a hit among critics and at the box office. Deadline reports that it “grossed over half a million dollars on 10 screens in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco [over the weekend] for a hefty $50,965 per-screen-average — a number rarely seen since the pre-COVID old days of theatrical releases and the biggest of the year so far.” In fact, it’s the best per-theater-average of any film since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This is A24’s best launch since Uncut Gems (2019) and one of its best ever. It’s the biggest limited opening 2022, and the third highest per screen average since 2019. The sci-fi drama scores 97 percent with critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Exit polls were in the 90’s across the board and social chatter active.

The reception so far on Twitter has been impressive, to say the least:

Everything Everywhere All at Once is playing in select IMAX theaters tonight, March 30 (check for tickets here), before a wide release on April 8.

(Via Deadline)

