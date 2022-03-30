So much (too much!) has been made about the divide between critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, especially when one is much higher than the other. Godspeed to anyone who clicks on the “All Audience” tab on The Last Jedi. So it’s nice to find a movie that everyone agrees rules:

Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24’s multiverse brain-bender starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis and written and directed by the Daniels, is a hit among critics and at the box office. Deadline reports that it “grossed over half a million dollars on 10 screens in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco [over the weekend] for a hefty $50,965 per-screen-average — a number rarely seen since the pre-COVID old days of theatrical releases and the biggest of the year so far.” In fact, it’s the best per-theater-average of any film since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This is A24’s best launch since Uncut Gems (2019) and one of its best ever. It’s the biggest limited opening 2022, and the third highest per screen average since 2019. The sci-fi drama scores 97 percent with critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Exit polls were in the 90’s across the board and social chatter active.

The reception so far on Twitter has been impressive, to say the least:

i got to see a fancy pants screening (thanks @A24 +@DavisTheater 😀) of @Daniels film #EverythingEverywhere All at Once last week. if ever there were a time for a kung fu action film that ruminates on combating nihilism and hopelessness it is now. super nourishing! ❤️👊 pic.twitter.com/58XeWEonxq — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) March 29, 2022

Once every few years, a film comes along that is so audacious, original, technically dazzling, and thematically resonant, we feel blessed to have been alive to see it. Everything Everywhere All At Once is such a film. It may be my new favorite movie of all time. No joke. pic.twitter.com/ZxgRWnzbmH — David Chen (@davechensky) March 25, 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once hits theaters today. It is unlike any movie you've ever seen. Biggo congrats to all involved. For the enjoyment of your eyeballs & earballs & heartballs, go go go! pic.twitter.com/7YKfsPF3u6 — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 25, 2022

Everything Everywhere All At Once is an incredible, exhilarating rush of all the emotions. Michelle Yeoh is EVERYTHING! And so is the rest of the cast! Go and see it!!! #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) March 24, 2022

this will all feel like a bad dream we all had when EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE makes history by sweeping every category at the #Oscars next year, truly uniting movie-lovers once and for all in hotdog-handed bliss. pic.twitter.com/K2qWFO6PVJ — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 28, 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once is playing in select IMAX theaters tonight, March 30 (check for tickets here), before a wide release on April 8.

(Via Deadline)