Everything Everywhere All at Once is a genuine hit at the box office — and a fashion inspiration. In one of the multiverse realities in the Daniels’ mind-bender, Michelle Yeoh has hot dog fingers. If you haven’t seen the movie and are confused by that sentence, what are you doing? Go see it. If you have seen the movie, then you’ll want to get your non-hot dog hands on a pair of hot dog finger gloves. Unfortunately, they’re sold out on A24’s website, but Andrew Garfield got his, and he’s been showing them off.

While walking the red carpet at the Met Gala, Yeoh was asked by the Cut what she thought of Garfield’s hot dog-flavored water, I mean, fingers. “Oh my God! I love him!” she said. “Can you imagine? I had been watching his interviews that he’s doing for Under the Banner of Heaven, and he’s sitting there asking his costar, ‘Have you seen Everything Everywhere?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ ‘Then you have to go see it.’ He talks about our film and walks out with the hot dog fingers. I love him. I love him.”

Andrew Garfield wearing the @a24 hot dog fingers from #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce is quite possibly the best thing I have ever seen. I think he liked it, @dunkwun 😁

pic.twitter.com/Fm8Sf3Llxj — JMF #20YearsofSpidey (@MWhiteShelley) April 28, 2022

Podcaster Jamie Loftus is also a fan:

blessings to all pic.twitter.com/1dJNmGvyw7 — jamie loftus 🏂 (@jamieloftusHELP) May 1, 2022

Hot Dog Fingers Twitter is the only good genre of Twitter:

everyone look my hot dog fingers came in today pic.twitter.com/jIbbvvFA2b — lils🦇 (@haunttted) April 30, 2022

AAPI heritage month means watching Everything Everywhere All At Once for the third time and buying the physical release and buying the digital release and buying the hot dog fingers and — it’s mils (@miwwiew) May 1, 2022

sorry babe the Everything Everywhere All At Once official hot dog finger gloves stay ON during sex pic.twitter.com/HJUoshvcSn — 🤍 (@foreign_nature) April 30, 2022

If you are wondering whether or not Carmine would be cool with pets from hot dog fingers, he’s very cool with it. @A24 #EverythingEverywhere pic.twitter.com/2ukuPQxZzi — Ashley Durkin-Rixey (@ashleydrixey) May 2, 2022

kind of rude a24 won't let me order more than 9 pairs of hot dog finger gloves — 👿KIRK👿 (@bbybeanburrito) April 26, 2022

I've seen enough. This year's Met Gala was a failure (nobody showed up wearing the Hot Dog Finger Gloves from Everything Everywhere All at Once) — Arjun Kaul (@ProbablyArjun) May 3, 2022

Hot dog fingers are sold out on @A24 and now I’m about to put EVERYTHING on a bagel because nothing matters. — Law⚡️ (@LawJSharma) April 29, 2022

everything everywhere all at once: 8.8/10 hot dog fingers changed my life — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) April 28, 2022

You can buy your own pair when they go back on sale here. Could the butt plug be next?

(Via EW)