Everything Everywhere All At Once is one of the most acclaimed films of the year, but quality doesn’t always equal financial success. Look no further than two of 2021’s best (and horniest) movies, Titane and Bendetta, which combined to make less than $10 million at the box office. But to the delight of independent theaters (and people who are sick of IP) everywhere, Everything Everywhere All At Once, the Daniels’ multiverse mind-bender starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, is a breakout hit.

Deadline reports that it crossed the $20 million mark this week. That’s very good for an indie. As one arthouse theater manager put it, “It’s like Batman.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once, after a wildly explosive and well-received world premiere as SXSW’s opener, debuted March 25 in 10 theaters to $501K for a $50K per-theater average, ranking as the best limited debut and theater average to date in 2022, and the second-best theater average of the pandemic for a limited release after MGM/UAR’s Licorice Pizza ($86,2K). The domestic gross of Everything Everywhere All at Once already has surpassed Paul Thomas Anderson’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza ($17.3 million) and another notable pandemic arthouse release, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch ($16.1 million).

Everything Everywhere All At Once is on pace to become A24‘s fourth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office ever, after Uncut Gems ($50 million), Lady Bird ($49 million) and Hereditary ($44 million). It’s currently slightly behind Moonlight and Midsommar ($27 million) and The Witch and Ex Machina ($25 million). Everything won’t be the biggest multi-verse movie of 2022 — but it will likely be the best.

(Via Deadline)