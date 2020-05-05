By now, there’s a solid chance that you’ve invested part of the last two quarantine weekends watching Extraction. So, you know what happens during the ass-kicking smorgasbord, which stars Chris Hemsworth as a character (Tyler Rake) who’s not unlike Lethal Weapon‘s Martin Riggs, especially where his own death wish is concerned. And end of the movie (which is arguably 2020’s biggest blockbuster and might soon be the most-watched Netflix movie of all time) left Rake’s fate ambiguous, and purposely so. Viewers aren’t quite sure if Rake lived or died, but we’re going to get more Extraction, so a good guess might be that he lived? Or we’re gonna get a prequel, but there’s definitely a followup on the way.

Deadline reports that the Russo Brothers are back onboard to produce with Joe Russo wielding his pen on the script again. Chris Hemsworth is expected to return as his mercenary character, as is director Sam Hargrave, but those details haven’t been finalized as of yet. Here’s what Joe Russo confirmed as of now:

“The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Obviously, Joe’s keeping his options open here when it comes to officially going into prequel-or-sequel land. Honestly, I think I’d prefer the former? The ambiguous ending felt right, and I like to imagine that Rake would be seriously p*ssed off to have survived after he attempted to sacrifice himself for Ovi’s sake. Digging into the roots of his past trauma might yield riveting results, although I suspect that folks will be satisfied with a sequel as well, as long as the action choreography keeps riding high. Whatever the case, this is good news, and we’ll take any positive vibes we can get right now.

(Via Deadline)