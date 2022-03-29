While the world watched Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, The Flash star Ezra Miller was apparently making a nuisance of themselves at a bar in Hawaii. According to a police report, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. They were later released on $500 bail, which wasn’t exactly difficult for a Hollywood actor to cover. Via Variety:

According to a post by the Hawai’i County Police Department, South Hilo officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron on Sunday evening at 11:30 p.m. Police determined that the agitator had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun “yelling obscenities.” Miller then “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

As some might recall, this isn’t Miller’s first time with getting out of line at a bar. In April 2020, the actor was caught on video apparently choking a fan and slamming her to the ground at a nightclub in Iceland. In the clip posted online, the girl who was smiling at the time approaches Miller who is heard saying, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” before grabbing her by the throat, pushing her against the wall, and then to the ground. Voices in the background can be heard yelling, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” Sources later confirmed to Variety that the clip was not a prank despite online theories to the contrary.

However, that was the end of the incident. The Reykjavík Metropolitan Police issued a statement that they were never called to the bar nor was anyone placed in custody. But with their recent arrest in Hawaii, the previous incident is making the rounds again, and it could cause some headaches for Warner Bros. as it prepares to launch the solo The Flash movie starring Miller.

(Via Deadline)