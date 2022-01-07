Ben Affleck has played Batman three times (four times if you count Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League as different entities), and while he was initially “thrilled” to step into the Batsuit, he eventually lost his passion.

“It just so happened that I had done a couple of those movies, and I kind of lost my passion for it,” the actor said in 2020. “I kind of lost my passion for telling those stories.” Much like Stella, though, he got his Batgroove back: Affleck had a “great time” being the Dark Knight again in The Flash, to the point where he called it his best work as Batman.

“I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie,” he told the Herald Sun. “I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.'”

Weird, it looked like he was having so much fun before.

The Flash, which also stars Michael Keaton, opens on November 4.

(Via the Herald Sun)