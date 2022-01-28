Actor Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen’s Flash in the DC Extended Universe, posted a video on Instagram on Thursday evening directed towards hate group Ku Klux Klan. “This is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan,” they said. “Hello, first of all. How are y’all doing? It’s me. Look, if y’all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I’m talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want. OK, talk to you soon, OK? Byeee!”

It’s unclear what prompted the video.

On the Instagram post, Miller, who also appears in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, wrote, “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

You can watch the video below.

Miller will next appear in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15) and The Flash (November 4); they will also play young Salvador Dalí in Dalíland.

