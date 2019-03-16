Warner Bros.

There’s commitment, and then there’s Ezra Miller sticking with the Flash movie. The actor was cast as Barry Allen, the DCEU’s resident speedster, back in 2014, and he’s already played him twice, briefly in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and more significantly in 2017’s Justice League. All the while it’s been understood he’d would get his own solo movie. It’s just taken a while, with numerous rewrites and personnel changes. And yet Miller has steadfastly stuck by the project through thick and thin, clocking in on five years with no shooting date announced.

The acclaimed actor is so married to the project that he’s decided to go the extra mile: As per The Hollywood Reporter, he’s taking a stab at the screenplay himself. Miller teamed with Grant Morrison, the beloved Scottish comics writer — and co-creator of the Syfy series Happy! — to work on their own script, which will reportedly be a “dark” take on the story of a guy who can run really, really, really fast.

“Dark” doesn’t sound like it fits with the last directors attached to the project, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who’ve co-written the frequently funny Spider-Man: Homecoming and wrote and directed the always funny Game Night. (Incidentally, you might remember the young Daley as Sam Weir on Freaks and Geeks.)