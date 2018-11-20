Warner Bros. Pictures

While predictions that Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald would be the worst in the Harry Potter franchise’s history largely came true, fans are still struggling to make sense of the film’s controversial ending. True to author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling’s M.O. for constantly making changes to the Harry Potter world on Twitter and in subsequent stories, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel does some rather interesting things with Ezra Miller’s character, Credence Barebone.

Obviously, spoilers for The Crimes of Grindelwald are below, so read with caution.

Though it seemed Miller’s character had been killed in the first film, his return in the sequel caused many to speculate that Credence might actually be Corvus Lestrange. According to the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), however, Credence is actually Aurelius Dumbledore, who is presumably the lost brother of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). We have no idea if Grindelwald is actually telling truth, and we likely won’t know until sometime in the course of the next three (yes, three) Fantastic Beasts sequels.

Miller, who told Entertainment Weekly that Rowling’s brief to him about Credence’s true identity left him “shocked, stunned, confused, petrificus totalus with wonder and fascination,” tried to explain things as much as he could. Unfortunately for diehard Harry Potter fans, his explanation is more confusing than not:

“This character is changing, going through physical changes in relation to the Obscurial, [with] which we know he has an unusual relationship. So as he changes, there’s an opportunity for me as an actor to look to five of my favorite performances of all time — the people I’ve seen play Albus and Aberforth. Shout out to all those incredible actors, and I’m thrilled to play the game that we’re now blood relations. It’s very fun. And there’s a funny connection to the name Aurelius given one of the actors who played Dumbledore.”

So, it’s beginning to sound like Grindelwald’s revelation to Credence (and the audience) is actually true. Then again, seeing as how blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe like to lie to the press and to fans before finally delivering the goods, who knows? Credence might not actually be a Dumbledore or a Lestrange at all, but the magical inspiration for Creedence Clearwater Revival’s band name.

