Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw has the best character arc of anyone in the Fast & Furious series. Heck, maybe the best character arc in any movie. In the Fast & Furious 6 post-credits scene, we learn that he’s the one who crashed into and killed Han in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift; in the next movie, Furious 7, he blows up Dominic Toretto’s house. But by The Fate of the Furious, he’s part of the Furious family after being recruited by a government agent played by Kurt Russell. He even attends the group picnic and holds Dom’s son! Also, his mom is Helen Mirren, and that’s just cool.

Deckard isn’t expected to appear in F9 after getting a spinoff movie, but Statham hopes to eventually return to the franchise — especially now that Han is back. “They better bring me back, because I need to put out that fire,” Statham told Entertainment Weekly. “If he’s got any score to settle, it’s with me.” Deckard v. Han: when?

“I’m game,” Statham said with a smile. “I love Justin Lin, he’s a great director. It’s a shame because when I joined the franchise all those years back, he went on to do something else and all I did with Justin was a little tag at the end. I need to do a movie with him. And I’d love to see all the Fast crew, Vin and everybody, they’re all great people. I have a lot of affection for them.”

The #JusticeForHan will commence on June 25 when F9 comes out.

