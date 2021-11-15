No Time to Die won’t make $1 billion at the box office like Skyfall did in 2012 (it helps that Skyfall wasn’t released during a global pandemic), but it’s still breaking records. The 25th James Bond movie is up to $700 million global and $558.2 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the pandemic era at the international box office. The previous pandemic-best earned overseas was F9 with $549 million.

It goes to show, the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T has nothing on the Aston Martin DB5.

No Time to Die is Universal’s top earner of all time in the U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, and Switzerland. Also in the U.K. — home of EON — No Time to Die is the fifth-highest grossing film of all time after passing up Avengers: Endgame. No Time to Die opened this weekend in Australia, its last major market. The film grossed an impressive $8.2 million, by far a pandemic-era best.

F9 is still ahead of No Time to Die in the total gross ($721 million to $708 million), but among 2021 films, they are both way behind the worldwide total of the year’s two biggest blockbusters: The Battle at Lake Changjin ($874 million!) and Hi, Mom ($822 million).

In another interesting wrinkle, only two Hollywood movies have crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office in 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. (No Time to Die is stuck around $150 million.)

Are you thinking what I’m thinking? That’s right: let Venom be the next Bond.

