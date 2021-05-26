Hide your uteruses! Pierce Brosnan is the worst fertility doctor ever in the False Positive trailer.

As if being a woman wasn’t hard enough, Hulu (through this A24 film) will give us even more fuel to dread going to a gynecologist, or baby doctor, or fertility whiz, or whatever term you want to use. Ilana Glazer stars as one half of a couple, alongside Justin Theroux, who seeks to become pregnant, and things aren’t exactly going well with the natural route, so they find themselves seeking professional help. And from there, things get all Rosemary’s Baby in a very 2021 way, and in an entertaining way, too, while everyone around Ilana’s character slowly realizes that something is simply not right with Brosnan’s Dr. Awesome.

From there, the this trailer shows how the gaslighting really kicks in, and could it be… Satan? The film’s almost guaranteed to put the whole practice of gaslighting on blast because one half of the Broad City duo is not going to put up with being told they’re crazy. Nope. Here’s the synopsis:

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy and Adrian finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), but after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, so she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…

False Positive streams (exclusively as a Hulu premiere) on June 25.