Fan Bingbing Comes Out Of Hiding To Comment On Her Legal Issues

.@realBingbingFan has just posted a statement to Weibo after a 4-month hiatus.

"Without the Party and the state's good policies, without the love from the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing"https://t.co/OaCEfhg0zK pic.twitter.com/2SN8brpY5G

— 💯Fergus Ryan (@fryan) October 3, 2018