‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Actor Fan Bingbing Seems To Be Missing

Fox

Fan Bingbing is perhaps best known in the U.S. for playing the teleporting mutant Blink in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past or for playing an Iron Man 3 character in deleted scenes which were only theatrically released in her native China. Forbes has listed the actor, singer, and model among the highest-paid Chinese celebrities every year since 2013. Those large paychecks have led to scrutiny of her finances which may have had dire consequences, as both Bingbing and her boyfriend, actor Li Chen, have not been seen in public since July following accusations of Bingbing evading taxes, a state-sponsored report labelled her “not socially responsible”, and rumors swirled that she had been arrested by Chinese officials.

In May, news anchor Cui Yongyuan of the formerly state-run CCTV reported an accusation that Bingbing had been using “yin-yang contracts” to evade taxes. A yin-yang contract illegally pays an actor a higher amount than is reported to the Chinese government. After the accusation was made public, Bingbing disappeared from social media, and she was last seen in public on July 1st, when she visited a children’s hospital.