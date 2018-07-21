Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s good and bad news about the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer, which Warner Bros. released during San Diego Comic-Con. The bad news: Johnny Depp is still playing the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, despite the possibility of recasting. The good news: look who’s back!

WARNER BROS.

You do you, Niffler. Anyway, the first trailer for the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which grossed over $800 million at the box office, was light on plot, but not the SDCC teaser. We learn that Young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude “Young Pope” Law, sends Newt Scamander after Grindelwald who “has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech — opens on November 16.