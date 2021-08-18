You’ll Have To Wait Until Spring Of 2023 For ‘Fast And Furious 10’

Movie fans feeling the need for speed will have to make do with Top Gun: Maverick for the time being, which arrives in theaters on November 19th. Because they’ve got a bit of a wait on their hands for the tenth installment in the Fast and Furious series. Someone who claims to have insider knowledge of the Fast and Furious production schedule is telling The Wrap that Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his pals won’t be back on the big screen until April 7, 2023.

While Universal, the franchise’s distributor, did not immediately respond to The Wrap’s request for comment, the site writes that:

Fast and Furious 10 is planned as [the] next-to-last chapter in the story of Dom Toretto and his chosen family of criminals-turned-superheroes, with the series to end with the 11th movie. Justin Lin, who turned the series into a global powerhouse starting with 2006’s Tokyo Drift and directed all but two subsequent installments, including this year’s F9, is expected to direct both 10 and 11.

While the original film in the series, Rob Cohen’s The Fast and the Furious (2001), holds a not-so-stellar 54 percent approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, the film became a surprise hit with audiences, earning a reported $207.3 million worldwide. Today, the Fast & Furious series ranks as the 15th highest-grossing film franchise, right behind Superman.

